ICAI CA Result 2019 to be declared today

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 16: The ICAI CA Result 2019 will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The results according to some media reports suggest that the results could be declared either on January 16 or January 17 2020. The exams were conducted in November. In order to get the results via email, candidates will need to register the same on the official website. The results once declared will be available on icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

Official note on ICAI CA Result 2019:

Arrangements have also been made for the students of Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 30th January, 2020. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

In addition to above, it may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.

Further facilities have been made for candidates of Intermediate (Old Course & New Course) Examination and Foundation Examination held in November 2019 desirous of knowing their results with marks on SMS.

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

I. For Intermediate (IPC) & Intermediate result the following:- Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate(IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

For Foundation Examination result the following:-

CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171

II. and send the message to:

57575 - for all mobile services