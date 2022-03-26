ICAI CA exams 2022: Foundation, final, intermediate application window reopens

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 26: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will reopen the application window for the CA Foundation, Final and Intermediate exams to be held in May and June. More details are available on the official website.

The application window opens on March 26 today and will remain open till March 30 2022. The ICAI CA however said that the applicants will have to pay a late fee.

An ICAI statement said, " in the overall interest, welfare and well-being of the students and to mitigate the anxiety and hardships for the students who could not submit their online examination application form for Chartered Accountants Examinations - May / June 2022, as a special case and to provide a one time opportunity, it has been decided to re - open the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Foundation, Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course viz.: International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT) from March 26,2022 (11 AM) to March 30, 2022 (11.59 PM) with late fees (Rs 600/- or US $ 10)."

Due to hardship to students who could not fill their exam form now one time opportunity given by ICAI for reporting exam window from 26th March to 30th March .., now hurry up and save your six month. #icaicareforu pic.twitter.com/ygc0SVminB — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) March 25, 2022

"Due to hardship to students who could not fill their exam form now one time opportunity given by ICAI for reporting exam window from 26th March to 30th March .., now hurry up and save your six month," CCM of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal said on Twitter. More details are available on icaiexam.icai.org.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11:41 [IST]