    ICAI CA Exam Nov 2019 exam postponed, check expected new date

    New Delhi, Nov 10: The ICAI CA Exam Nov 2019 exam has been postponed. More details will be available on the official website.

    "In view of the reports gathered through electronic media about closure of school and colleges at various parts of the country, ALL EXAMINATIONS of the ICAI namely Foundation Paper 1, Final Paper 5, IRM Paper1, INTT AT and DISA ET Paper scheduled for Saturday, November 9, 2019 on all-India basis and abroad stand postponed to a later date, which shall be announced separately,"the official statement said.

    While there is no official confirmation, there is a likelihood that the exam for the foundation paper 1, final paper 5, IRM paper 1, INTT AT and DISA ET exams will be held after November 15. More details will be available on icaiexam.icai.org.

    icai examination

    Story first published: Sunday, November 10, 2019, 7:51 [IST]
