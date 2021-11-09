Diwali 2021: How to perform Lakshmi puja at home, puja samagri, vidhi and shubh muhurat

ICAI CA December Exam 2021: Check exam day guidelines

New Delhi, Nov 09: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released guidelines for examination centres, examination functionaries, and candidates for ICAI CA December Exam 2021. The guidelines are available on the official site of ICAI.

Standard Operating Procedures for implementing safety precautions and for maintaining required standard of hygiene must be followed.

The seating arrangements shall be adequately sanitised. All door handles, staircase railing, etc. shall be disinfected. Candidates, if so desired, may further sanitize the seating area with his/her own hand sanitizers; and may also carry face shield, hand gloves, etc. for additional protection as per their choice.

Adequate gap as per norms between two seats shall be maintained.

Thermo scanning for temperature check of examination functionaries/candidates shall be done at the entry.

Hand sanitizer would be made available at the entry and inside the exam venue at prominent places for candidates and centre staff to use.

Candidates shall be allowed to carry the following items inside the examination hall

Mask on Face (Compulsory)

Face Shield (Optional)

Gloves on hand (Optional)

Personal transparent water bottle

Personal small hand sanitizer

Exam related items/documents as instructed (Calculators, stationery items, Admit Card, Photo ID card, etc.)

For more details check this document