ICAI CA Admit card May 2019 released, check re-scheduled exam date

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 07: The ICAI CA Foundation IPCC Intermediate May exam admit card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The ICAI exams were earlier scheduled to be held on May 2 2019. However the same was re-scheduled due to the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The exam will now be conducted on May 27 2019. The admit card is available on icai.org, icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org.

How to download ICAI CA Admit card May 2019:

Go to icai.org , icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org

, or Click on the CA exam admit card May 2019 link

Log in

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout