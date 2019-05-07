  • search
    ICAI CA Admit card May 2019 released, check re-scheduled exam date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 07: The ICAI CA Foundation IPCC Intermediate May exam admit card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The ICAI exams were earlier scheduled to be held on May 2 2019. However the same was re-scheduled due to the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The exam will now be conducted on May 27 2019. The admit card is available on icai.org, icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org.

    How to download ICAI CA Admit card May 2019:

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 7:43 [IST]
