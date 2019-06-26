IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019, apply for 8,000 vacant posts before July

New Delhi, June 26: A total of 8,000 vacancies have been announced as part of the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019. More details are available on the official website.

There are 8,000 vacant positions of Group A Officers (Scale-I, II, II) and Group B Assistant (Multipurpose) announced by the Institute of Banking Personal Selection.

The vacancy list announced includes, 3,688 - Office Assistant, 3,381-Officer Scale I posts, 1,746 -Officer Scale-II posts and 1,174 -Officer Scale III category posts. The last date to apply is July 4 2019. More details are available on IBPS.in.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019: How to apply:

Go too IBPS.in

Click on click here to apply for CRP RRBs VIII

Click on the relevant link in new window

Enter required details

Log in

Upload required documents

Submit

Download application

Take a printout