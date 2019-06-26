Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019, apply for 8,000 vacant posts before July
New Delhi
New Delhi, June 26: A total of 8,000 vacancies have been announced as part of the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019. More details are available on the official website.
There are 8,000 vacant positions of Group A Officers (Scale-I, II, II) and Group B Assistant (Multipurpose) announced by the Institute of Banking Personal Selection.
The vacancy list announced includes, 3,688 - Office Assistant, 3,381-Officer Scale I posts, 1,746 -Officer Scale-II posts and 1,174 -Officer Scale III category posts. The last date to apply is July 4 2019. More details are available on IBPS.in.
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019: How to apply:
- Go too IBPS.in
- Click on click here to apply for CRP RRBs VIII
- Click on the relevant link in new window
- Enter required details
- Log in
- Upload required documents
- Submit
- Download application
- Take a printout