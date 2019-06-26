  • search
    IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019, apply for 8,000 vacant posts before July

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 26: A total of 8,000 vacancies have been announced as part of the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019. More details are available on the official website.

    There are 8,000 vacant positions of Group A Officers (Scale-I, II, II) and Group B Assistant (Multipurpose) announced by the Institute of Banking Personal Selection.

    The vacancy list announced includes, 3,688 - Office Assistant, 3,381-Officer Scale I posts, 1,746 -Officer Scale-II posts and 1,174 -Officer Scale III category posts. The last date to apply is July 4 2019. More details are available on IBPS.in.

    IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019: How to apply:

    • Go too IBPS.in
    • Click on click here to apply for CRP RRBs VIII
    • Click on the relevant link in new window
    • Enter required details
    • Log in
    • Upload required documents
    • Submit
    • Download application
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 9:17 [IST]
