YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 declared: Download it before this date

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 14: IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022: The IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2022 has been released by the Institute of banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The same is available on the official website.

    The selected candidates will appear for the main examination. The details of the date will be announced shortly. You must note that to download the result you will have to visit the official website and the active link will remain active only until September 20. The IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 is available on ibpsonline.in.

    IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 declared: Download it before this date

    IBPS SO Recruitment: Direct link to registerIBPS SO Recruitment: Direct link to register

    How to download IBPS RRB PO Result 2022:

    • Go to ibpsonline.in
    • Click on 'RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XI) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I)' result
    • Enter registration number and password or your roll number and date of birth and then login
    • View your result and take a printout of the page in case needed

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    ibps results

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X