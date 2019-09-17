IBPS RRB PO result 2019 declared on ibps.in

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 17: The IBPS RRB PO result 2019 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

The exam was conducted on August 3, 4 and 11 for the selection of officers in the regional rural banks. There are are around 12,000 vacancies that are to be filled through this recruitment.

Earlier it was said that the Main exam for Officer Scale-I, II and III will be held on September 22 and for the office assistant on September 29. The final result would be declared in January 2020 according to the official notification.

In the main exam the candidates have to attempt questions relating to reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English or Hindi language and quantitative aptitude. The exam would carry a total of 200 marks. The result once declared will be available on ibps.in.