    IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2019: Main and single exam date

    New Delhi, Sep 06: The IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2019 is yet to be declared. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    Earlier it was said that the result would be declared in August. However now it is expected that the result would be declared in September itself.

    Candidates must note that this is a tentative date. There is however no official announcement regarding the result date as yet. However, the result is most likely to be declared this month itself.

    The IBPS would also conduct the single exam meant for selection for the post of Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III.

    The main and single exam will be conducted in the last week of September. The officer Scale I, II and III will be conducted on September 22, 2019, and for office assistant, it is on September 29. The provisional allotment list for IBPS RRB will be released on January 2020. The results once declared will be available on ibps.in.

    How to check IBPS PO Prelims result 2019:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 8:03 [IST]
