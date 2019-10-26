IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2019 declared, how to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 26: The IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates can login using their credentials to check their results. The direct link to check the result is also given below for the convenience of the candidates.

In the exams there were questions on reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, English language, Hindi language and computer knowledge. The results are available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2019:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout