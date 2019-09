IBPS RRB PO Clerk Main exam 2019: Full list of state wise regional languages exam to be conducted

New Delhi

New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 18: The IBPS RRB PO Clerk Main exam date 2019 has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

The exam will be conducted on October 13 for post of scale I offer. For the post of clerk or office assistants the exam will be held on October 20, 2019.

This year the IBPS will be conducted in the respective regional languages. Earlier it was only in Hindi and English. The exam pattern with a major change has also been announced. More details are available on ibps.in.

Regional Languages:

Andhra Pradesh: English, Hindi, Telugu

Arunachal Pradesh: English, Hindi

Assam: English, Hindi, Assamese

Bihar: English, Hindi

Chhattisgarh: English, Hindi

Gujarat: English, Hindi, Gujarati

Haryana: English, Hindi

Himachal Pradesh: English, Hindi

Jammu and Kashmir: English, Hindi, Urdu

Jharkhand: English, Hindi

Karnataka: English, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani

Kerala: English, Hindi, Malayalam

Madhya Pradesh: English, Hindi

Maharashtra: English, Hindi, Marathi

Manipur: English, Hindi, Manipuri

Meghalaya: English, Hindi

Mizoram: English, Hindi

Nagaland: English, Hindi

Odisha: English, Hindi, Odia

Puducherry: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam

Punjab: English, Hindi, Punjabi

Rajasthan: English, Hindi

Tamil Nadu: English, Hindi, Tamil

Telangana: English, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu

Tripura: English, Hindi, Bengali

Uttar Pradesh: English, Hindi, Urdu

Uttarakhand: English, Hindi

West Bengal: English, Hindi, Bengali