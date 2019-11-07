  • search
    IBPS RRB Interview Letter for Officer Post 2019 released: Check important note on documents

    New Delhi, Nov 07: The IBPS RRB Interview Letter for Officer Post 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The interview is being held for selecting candidates for the Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3. The same would be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS.

    The interview process would conclude on November 30 2019. It must be noted that this is the last phase of the IBPS RRB Officer Recruitment. "Proper document from Board / University for having declared the result on or before 04.07.2019 has to be submitted at the time of interview for the posts of Officers (Scale I, II and III)."

    Further, the notice also says that the interview would carry a total of 100 marks. The relative weightage (ratio) of online examination and interview will be 80:20 respectively. "Interview score of the candidates failing to secure minimum qualifying marks or otherwise barred from the interview or further process shall not be disclosed.

    Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, PwBD and EWS categories have to submit certificates in support at the time of interview. The certificates in the prescribed format are available in the official website. "Candidates belonging to these categories are required to produce the certificates strictly in these formats only, the IBPS RRB notification also reads. More details are available on ibps.in.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 7:05 [IST]
