IBPS RRB Final Notification 2019: Check details

New Delhi, June 16: The IBPS RRB Notification 2019 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The notification stated that the IBPS RRB PO 2019 Preliminary Exam would be held n August 3,4 and 11 2019. The mains exam would be conducted on September 22 2019.

This year only a single exam would be conducted for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale II and III on September 22 2019.

Tentative dates for IBPS RRB:

Online application: June 18

Online application last date: July 4

Officer Scale-I prelims: August 3, 4 and 11

Office assistant: August 17, 18, 25

Single Officers (II and III): September 22

Office Assistant Mains Exam: September 29

Officer Scale 1 Mains Exam: September 22

Main exam results for Scale I, II and III: October 2019

Provisional allotment: January 2020