IBPS RRB Final Notification 2019: Check details
New Delhi
New Delhi, June 16: The IBPS RRB Notification 2019 has been released. More details are available on the official website.
The notification stated that the IBPS RRB PO 2019 Preliminary Exam would be held n August 3,4 and 11 2019. The mains exam would be conducted on September 22 2019.
This year only a single exam would be conducted for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale II and III on September 22 2019.
Tentative dates for IBPS RRB:
- Online application: June 18
- Online application last date: July 4
- Officer Scale-I prelims: August 3, 4 and 11
- Office assistant: August 17, 18, 25
- Single Officers (II and III): September 22
- Office Assistant Mains Exam: September 29
- Officer Scale 1 Mains Exam: September 22
- Main exam results for Scale I, II and III: October 2019
- Provisional allotment: January 2020