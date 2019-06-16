  • search
    IBPS RRB Final Notification 2019: Check details

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 16: The IBPS RRB Notification 2019 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The notification stated that the IBPS RRB PO 2019 Preliminary Exam would be held n August 3,4 and 11 2019. The mains exam would be conducted on September 22 2019.

    IBPS RRB Final Notification 2019: Check details

    This year only a single exam would be conducted for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale II and III on September 22 2019.

    Tentative dates for IBPS RRB:

    • Online application: June 18
    • Online application last date: July 4
    • Officer Scale-I prelims: August 3, 4 and 11
    • Office assistant: August 17, 18, 25
    • Single Officers (II and III): September 22
    • Office Assistant Mains Exam: September 29
    • Officer Scale 1 Mains Exam: September 22
    • Main exam results for Scale I, II and III: October 2019
    • Provisional allotment: January 2020

    Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 8:42 [IST]
