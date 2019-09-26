IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2019 to be declared only after September 29

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 26: The IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The result would be announced after the final leg of the exam is conducted on September 29 2019. Officials have indicated that the tentative date for the results to be released is October 4 2019.

The exams for those candidates from Kashmir had been postponed and now the exam would be held on September 29 2019. The IBPS RRB PO Mains 2019 will be held on October 13 2019 and the admit card is expected to be released in the first week of October. For the RRB Office Assistant the Admit card would be released on October 20 2019. The results once declared will be available on ibps.in.