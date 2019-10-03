  • search
    IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2019 declared: Latest admit card news on RRB PO

    New Delhi, Oct 05: The IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2019 has been declared . The result is available on the official website.

    The IBPS RRB PO Mains 2019 will be held on October 13, 2019, and the admit card is expected to be released in the first week of October. For the RRB Office Assistant, the Admit card would be released on October 20, 2019. The results are available on ibps.in.

    How to check IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2019:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 6:47 [IST]
