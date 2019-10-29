  • search
    IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2019 date: Check details

    New Delhi, Oct 29: The IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The exams were conducted on October 20, 2019. The results are expected to be released in November 2019. Candidates could check their results by logging in their required details such as roll number etc.

    IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2019 date: Check details

    The IBPS has already released the result status for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II and III Main and Single Entry exam. As per previous trends, the cut off would Ary between 58.5 and 76 per cent. The cut off is expected to be higher in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Uttarakhand. In Gujarat, Jharkhand, the expected cut off is 58.5 to 66 per cent.

    Direct link to check IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2019

    There would be no interview round in the clerk category recruitment, but candidates would have to appear for document verification.

    Last year, it may be recalled that the results were declared six weeks after the examination. The results once declared would be available on ibps.in.

