IBPS RRB Application 2021: Vacancy details and important dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 08: The IBPS RRB Application 2021 process is likely to start today. More details are available on the official website.

On Monday, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) issued a notification for the recruitment of RRBs (CRP RRBs X) for recruitment of Group A officers (Scale I, II, III) and Group B office assistant (multipurpose).

The common recruitment process will be held in August, September and October 2021, while the recruitment of Group "A"- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in November 2021.

Nationality:

A citizen of India or a subject of Nepal or a subject of Bhutan.

A Tibetan refugee who came to India before January 1 1962 with intention of permanently settling in India can apply.

A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

Age as on June 1 2021:

Above 21 years and below 40 years. Candidates should not have been born earlier than June 3 1981 and later than May 21 2000.

For Officer Scale-II (Manager): Above 21 years and below 32 years. Candidates should not have been born earlier than June 3 1989 and later than May 31 2000.

For Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager): Above 18 and below 30 years. Candidates should not have been born earlier than June 3 1991 and later than May 31 2003.

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Between 18 and 28 years. Candidates should not have been born earlier than June 2 1993 and later than June 1 2003.

IBPS RRB Application fee for Officer (Scale I, II & III):

Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWD candidates

Rs 850: General

IBPS RRB Application fee for Office Assistant Multipurpose

Note: The bank transaction charges for online payment of fees/intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Important dates (tentative)

Registration begins: June 8 2021

Last date to apply: June 29 2021

Payment of application fee: June 8 2021 to June 28 2021

Pre-exam training call letter: July 9 2021

Pre-exam training: July 19 2021 to July 25 2021

Admit card for prelims: July/August 2021

Online exams prelims: August 2021

Prelims result: September 2021

Main exam call letter September 2021

Main exam: September/October 2021

Story first published: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 11:41 [IST]