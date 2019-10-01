IBPS RRB Admit Card 2019 released, website to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 01: The IBPS RRB Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card has been realised for the Scale-I mains exam and, Officer Scale-II and Scale-III single exam. The exams are being conducted on October 13, 2019. The last date to download the admit card is October 13, 2019.

Those who qualify this exam will be eligible to appear for the mains exam. The prelims exam was conducted from August 3 to August 11 and the result of the same was declared on September 16. This year the exam is being conducted for a total of 8,354 vacancies. The admit card is available on ibps.in.

How to download IBPS RRB Admit Card 2019:

Go to ibps.in

Click on admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout