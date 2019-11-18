IBPS RRB 2018 Reserve List: Check new terms and conditions

New Delhi, Nov 18: The IBPS RRB 2018 Reserve List for Office Assistant has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The notification says that a reserve list to the extent of vacancies as per extant provision will be drawn in each category subject to exigencies and availability of candidates. This does not guarantee provisional allotment to/recruitment by the RRBs. In the event of RRBs providing further vacancies, provisional allotment will be carried out for the candidates in the reserve list subject to vacancies being provided within one year after the date of provisional allotment.

However, if no vacancy is furnished by the RRBs owing to exigencies or otherwise during the validity period the candidates under the reserve list will not be considered for provisional allotment.

"Offer of appointment, terms and conditions, formalities for verification, joining etc. will be issued from the allotted RRB in due course. The decision of the RRB shall be final and binding. The recruitment process/ appointment is solely the purview of the RRBs and shall be final and binding," the notification also reads.

The reserve list will be available on the official website until December 16, 2019. The IBPS would release allotment lists for Officer Scale-II and III posts in due course. More details are available on ibps.in.