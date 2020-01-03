IBPS PO Mains Exam Result 2019 declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 03: The IBPS PO Mains Exam Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results would be available online until January 8 2020. Those candidates who have been shortlisted will be called for the common interview.

The participating organisations are Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, United Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra.

The results are available on https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crppot9jul19/respost9a_dec19/browser_error.php.