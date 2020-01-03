  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Happy New Year 2020
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IBPS PO Mains Exam Result 2019 declared

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 03: The IBPS PO Mains Exam Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results would be available online until January 8 2020. Those candidates who have been shortlisted will be called for the common interview.

    IBPS PO Mains Exam Result 2019 declared

    The participating organisations are Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, United Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra.

    The results are available on https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crppot9jul19/respost9a_dec19/browser_error.php.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    india national register of citizens bangladeshis ibps results

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue