IBPS PO Mains 2019 admit card released: Update on exam pattern

New Delhi, Nov 12: The IBPS PO Mains 2019 admit card has been released.. The same is available on the official website.

The exams are being held on November 30, 2019. The exam is of three hours duration and will have 155 questions of 200 marks. The descriptive test will be of 30 minutes for 25 marks. There would be negative marking of 1/4th marks for every wrong answer.

It may be recalled that the IBPS PO Prelims result 2019 had been declared on November 1 2019 and the score card was released on November 8 2019. The IBPS PO exam was held on October 12, 13, 19 and 20. The exams are being held to fill up 4,336 vacancies in the post of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainee. The admit card is available on ibps.in.