    IBPS PO 2021 interview admit card: Direct link to download

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 15: The IBPS PO 2021 interview admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    IBPS PO 2021 interview admit card: Direct link to download

    The interview will be conducted by the participating banks and are being coordinated by the Nodal Bank in all states and UTs with the help of the IBPS. In the call letter the centre's name, address, time and date will be communicated. The results for the main exam were declared on February 10 2022. The shortlisted candidates have now been called for the interview round.

    The results for the interview round are scheduled to declared on February 16 2022. The IBPS PO exams are held every year to select candidates for the post of probationary officers in public sector banks. The download the IBPS PO interview admit card visit ibps.in.

    Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 15:31 [IST]
    X