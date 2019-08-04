IBPS PO 2019: How to apply for 4,336 vacancies, download official notification here

New Delhi, Aug 04: The IBPS PO 2019 official notification has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The notification says that there are a total of 4,336 vacancies by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The registration window is open till August 28 and the prelims exam would be held on October 12, 13 and 19.

Candidates with a degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification can apply. Candidates should be in the age group of 20 to 20 years.

The notice states that, "IBPS PO prelims will comprise questions from English language, Quantitative Aptitude and reasoning ability. The prelims would have sectional cut off. "Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS."

It further states that "though the duration of the Online Preliminary examination is 1 hour, candidates may be required to be at the venue for about 2 hours or more including the time required for completion of various formalities such as verification and collection of various requisite documents, logging in, giving of instructions etc." Candidates can apply on ibps.in.

www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/CRP_PO_MT_IX.pdf

IBPS PO 2019: How to apply: www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/CRP_PO_MT_IX.pdf#page=10