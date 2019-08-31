  • search
    IBPS Officer Assistant, Officer Scale I prelims result 2019 to be declared soon

    New Delhi, Aug 31: The IBPS Officer Assistant, Officer Scale I prelims result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The result for the officer scale I was to be released this month and for the officer assistant, it is in September.

    

    The IBPS would also conduct the single exam meant for selection for the post of Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III.

    The main and single exam will be conducted in the last week of September. The officer Scale I, II and III will be conducted on September 22 2019 and for office assistant it is on September 29.

    The provisional allotment list for IBPS RRB will be released in January 2020. The results once declared will be available on ibps.in.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 8:15 [IST]
