    IBPS Clerk Registration 2019: Update on last date, exams

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 07: The IBPS Clerk Registration 2019 will end this week. More details are available on the official website.

    This year the IBPS announced over 12,000 vacancies ini the clerk posts for 17 nationalised banks. Graduates in the age group of 201-28 years are eligible to apply. The registration process ends on October 9 2019.

    The IBPS will select candidates on the basis of a preliminary and main exam. The exams will be held in December and January. For Scheduled Caste/Scheduled

    Tribes/minorities/ex-servicemen/persons with bench disabilities, the IBPS would impart pre-exam training from November 25 to 30 2019. Those who wish to apply for this training must mention the same in the application form.

    Those applying should a have certificate/ diploma/ degree in computer operations/ language/ should have studied computer / information technology as one of the subjects in the high school/ college/ institute. To apply for the IBPS Clerk Registration 2019 follow this link, https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpclk9sep19/.

    Story first published: Monday, October 7, 2019, 7:17 [IST]
