IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 expected on December 28

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 20: The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

There is confirmation that the result will be declared next week. This means that the result would be declared on December 28 2019. There could be some changes, but we will keep you posted about the same. The result once declared will be available on ibps.in.

The banks that participating in this process are:

Bank of India

Indian Bank

Bank of Baroda

Corporation Bank

Punjab National Bank

Union Bank of India

Central Bank of India

Oriental Bank of Commerce

Punjab & Sind Bank

United Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Allahabad Bank

Canara Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

Syndicate Bank

Andhra Bank

UCO Bank

How to download IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout