    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 declared: Direct link and steps to check

    New Delhi, Jan 01: The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 has been declared. The same once is available on the official website.

    There was a delay in the declaration of the results. It was supposed to be declared on December 28, 2019. However, it was delayed. The result is available on ibps.in.

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 declared: Direct link and steps to check

    How to download IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

