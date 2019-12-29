IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 date update

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 29: The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

While it was said that the result would be declared by December 28, reports now state that it may be delayed by a week. The result is now likely to be declared either in the last week of December or in the first week of January 2020.

There could be some changes, but we will keep you posted about the same. The result once declared will be available on ibps.in.

How to download IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout