IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 date and expected cutoff

New Delhi, Dec 31: The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

While it was said that the result would be declared by December 28, reports now state that it may be delayed by a week. The result may be declared only in the first week of January 2020.

There could be some changes, but we will keep you posted about the same. The result once declared will be available on ibps.in.

Expected Cutoff:

Quantitative Aptitude: 11-15

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude: 12-16

General English: 8-14

General/Financial Awareness: 13-17

How to download IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout