IBPS Clerk, PO and SO result postponed

    New Delhi, Mar 26: The IBPS Clerk, PO and SO result has been postponed. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    "Due to the unforeseen circumstances, i.e., COVID-19 Pandemic, the declaration of results of Provisional Allotment under Reserve Lists of CRP -PO/MT -VIII, CRP- CLERKS- VIII and CRP -Specialist Officers- VIII shall be postponed until further orders. The notifications dated 01.04.2019 with respect to expiration of Reserve List on 31.03.2020 for all the above mentioned common recruitment processes shall be accordingly modified and the validity date shall be informed in due course," the official notification says.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 10:38 [IST]
