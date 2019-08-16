  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IBPS Clerk Exam 2019: Important notification

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 16: The IBPS Clerk Exam 2019 details will be out soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The preliminary exam will be conducted on December 7,8,14 and 15. The registration process will be through online mode only. There will be a single registration for both preliminary and main examination.

    IBPS Clerk Exam 2019: Important notification

    Those who qualify will be eligible to appear for the main exam which will held on January 19. No interview would be conducted for selecting the candidates. A notification relating to the IBPS Clerk Exam 2019 will be released in September. The notification once released will be available on ibps.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ibps denotification notification

    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 11:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue