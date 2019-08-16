IBPS Clerk Exam 2019: Important notification

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 16: The IBPS Clerk Exam 2019 details will be out soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The preliminary exam will be conducted on December 7,8,14 and 15. The registration process will be through online mode only. There will be a single registration for both preliminary and main examination.

Those who qualify will be eligible to appear for the main exam which will held on January 19. No interview would be conducted for selecting the candidates. A notification relating to the IBPS Clerk Exam 2019 will be released in September. The notification once released will be available on ibps.in.