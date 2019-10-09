  • search
    IBPS Clerk 2019 Recruitment Application process last day today:Update on admit card

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 09: The IBPS Clerk 2019 Recruitment Application process ends today. More details are available on the official website.

    Those candidates who have already submitted their applications will have time until today to make corrections if any. The process is being conducted to fill up 12,074 vacancies for the post of clerks in 17 participating banks.

    IBPS Clerk 2019 Recruitment Application process last day today:Update on admit card

    Once this process is over the admit cards would be released for the pre-exam training which will be held in November 2019. The computer based preliminary exam will be conducted on December 8, 14 and 21 2019.

    "Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory. Applicants should have certificate/ diploma/ degree in computer operations/ language/ should have studied computer / information technology as one of the subjects in the high school/ college/ institute," the official notification states. More details are available on ibps.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 6:58 [IST]
