IB Security Assistant Admit Card released: Direct link to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 20: The IB Security Assistant Admit Card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card of the executive tier-II has been released for the Srinagar, Jammu and Let centres. The exam for the candidates from Jammu, Srinagar and Let will be held on March 1. The date of the interview will be notified later.

The exam will have a descriptive exam and spoken ability. The spoken ability will be assessed at the time of the selection process.

The Intelligence Bureau had notified 1,054 vacancies in the 2018 selection process. The selection was delayed after an internet shut down in several centres. The admit card is available on https://www.recruitmentonline.in/mha13/SearchAdm.html.