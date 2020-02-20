  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IB Security Assistant Admit Card released: Direct link to download

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 20: The IB Security Assistant Admit Card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card of the executive tier-II has been released for the Srinagar, Jammu and Let centres. The exam for the candidates from Jammu, Srinagar and Let will be held on March 1. The date of the interview will be notified later.

    IB Security Assistant Admit Card released: Direct link to download

    The exam will have a descriptive exam and spoken ability. The spoken ability will be assessed at the time of the selection process.

    The Intelligence Bureau had notified 1,054 vacancies in the 2018 selection process. The selection was delayed after an internet shut down in several centres. The admit card is available on https://www.recruitmentonline.in/mha13/SearchAdm.html.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    intelligence bureau admit card

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X