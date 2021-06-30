YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IAF AFCAT 2021: How and where to apply

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 30: On June 30, the Indian Air Force registration process for IAF AFCAT 2021 will end. More details are available on the official website.

    The recruitment drive will fill up 334 posts in the organisation. Those candidates who wish to be part of this elite force as Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches can apply for the examination.

    IAF AFCAT 2021: How and where to apply

    The registration process began on June 1 2021. The IAF AFCAT 2021 exam will be conducted on August 28,29 and 30. Candidates who want to appear for this exam must register and then download the admit card which will be available from August 9 onwards. To apply for IAF AFCAT 2021 visit afcat.cdac.in.

    How to apply for IAF AFCAT 2021:

    • Go to afcat.cdac.in
    • Register. For those who have an account login with credentials
    • Once logged in fill in the application form
    • Upload necessary documents
    • Pay the application fee
    • Submit
    • Take a printout

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    indian air force

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X