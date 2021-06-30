IAF AFCAT 2021: How and where to apply

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 30: On June 30, the Indian Air Force registration process for IAF AFCAT 2021 will end. More details are available on the official website.

The recruitment drive will fill up 334 posts in the organisation. Those candidates who wish to be part of this elite force as Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches can apply for the examination.

The registration process began on June 1 2021. The IAF AFCAT 2021 exam will be conducted on August 28,29 and 30. Candidates who want to appear for this exam must register and then download the admit card which will be available from August 9 onwards. To apply for IAF AFCAT 2021 visit afcat.cdac.in.

How to apply for IAF AFCAT 2021:

Go to afcat.cdac.in

Register. For those who have an account login with credentials

Once logged in fill in the application form

Upload necessary documents

Pay the application fee

Submit

Take a printout