HTET Result 2019 declared, direct link to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 10: The HTET Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The BSEH HTET Result 2019 was declared for the exam held on November 17, 18 and 19 2019.

Candidates were given time to raise objections to the answer keys from November 12 to 25 2019. To view the scores, candidates must keep in handy their roll number card. The results are available on bseh.org.in.

How to download HTET Result 2019:

Go to bseh.org.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout