HSSC JE Result 2019: When will document verification take place

New Delhi, Sep 26: The HSSC JE Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results have been declared for the JE posts. The exam was conducted on September 1 2019 to all up 4,858 vacancies.

Those candidates who have cleared the written exam will have to undergo the document verification process that would be held in October 2019. The result is available on hssc.gov.in.

