HSSC exam schedule for 2019: Full list of dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 20: The HSSC exam schedule for 2019 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The tentative exam schedule fro November 2019 to March 2020 has been released for the various recruitment exams to Constable Female (GD), Sub Inspector (Male), Constable Male (GD), Various posts of Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Draftsman (Civil), Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing), Assistant Draughtsman, Gram Sachiv, Patwari Canal Patwari, Supervisor Female (Matriculate), Supervisor Female (Graduate), Sub Inspector General (Cooperative Societies) and Various posts of PGT of Secondary Education.

HSSC exams for Constable Female (GD), Sub Inspector (Male) and Constable Male (GD) recruitment will be held in November 2019. The Patwari exam will be held in January 2020. More details are available on hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Exam Schedule 2019:

Constable Female (GD): November 17, 2019

Sub Inspector (Male): November 17, 2019

Constable Male (GD): November 24, 2019

Various posts of Skill Development and Industrial Training Department: December 1 to December 22, 2019

Draftsman(Civil), Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing), Assistant Draughtsman: December 23 to 29, 2019

Gram Sachiv: January 12, 2020

Patwari Canal Patwari: January 19, 2020

Supervisor Female (Matriculate), Supervisor Female (Graduate): February 9, 2020

Sub Inspector General (Cooperative Societies): February 16, 2020

Various posts of PGT of Secondary Education: March 8, 2020; March 15, 2020; March 22, 2020; March 29, 2020

(Candidates must note that this is a tentative schedule and is subject to alternation, the commission has said)