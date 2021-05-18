HSSC Clerk Waiting List result declared: Here is the direct link to download

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 18: The HSSC Clerk Waiting List result has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The waiting list was released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission based on the written exam, scrutiny of documents and socio-economic criteria for the post of clerk.

"In continuation of earlier notices dated 03.09.2020 , 22.10.2020 and on the basis of Written Examination, Scrutiny of Documents and Socio-economic criteria for the post of Clerk, various Boards/Corporations and Departments , Haryana Against Advt. No.05/2019 , Category No. 01, the Commission has finalised and declared the waiting list. The result has been shown category wise and merit wise and the marks secured by the last selected candidate in each category have been shown in the bracket," the commission said. To download HSSC Clerk Waiting List result go to https://www.hssc.gov.in/hssccms/uploads/results/37128-clerk-waitng.pdf.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 10:54 [IST]