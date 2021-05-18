YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HSSC Clerk Waiting List result declared: Here is the direct link to download

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 18: The HSSC Clerk Waiting List result has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    HSSC Clerk Waiting List result declared: Here is the direct link to download

    The waiting list was released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission based on the written exam, scrutiny of documents and socio-economic criteria for the post of clerk.

    "In continuation of earlier notices dated 03.09.2020 , 22.10.2020 and on the basis of Written Examination, Scrutiny of Documents and Socio-economic criteria for the post of Clerk, various Boards/Corporations and Departments , Haryana Against Advt. No.05/2019 , Category No. 01, the Commission has finalised and declared the waiting list. The result has been shown category wise and merit wise and the marks secured by the last selected candidate in each category have been shown in the bracket," the commission said. To download HSSC Clerk Waiting List result go to https://www.hssc.gov.in/hssccms/uploads/results/37128-clerk-waitng.pdf.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 10:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X