HSSC Clerk Result 2019: Website down, how to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 19: The HSSC Clerk Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

While several media outlets reported that the result had been declared, the website however remains unresponsive. Candidates should be patient until the results are hosted.

It may be recalled that the answer key was released recently and candidates were given time until October 15 2019 to submit their objections.

The exams were of 90 marks and the result was prepared on the basis of the answer key and the objections that followed. The results are available on hssc.gov.in.

How to download HSSC Clerk Result 2019:

Go to hssc.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout