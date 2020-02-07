  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HSSC Clerk Result 2019: DV date announced

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 07: The HSSC Clerk Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Those candidates who have qualified will now have to appear for the scrutiny of documents. The document verification will be held on February 17 and 18 2020 at 9 am. The venue for the same is the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula.

    HSSC Clerk Result 2019: DV date announced

    Candidates are advised to carry with them all original documents, set of self attested copies of the documents, one ID proof and copy of the downloaded application form. Those candidates who were absent for the DV from January 7 to 21 2020 can also appear for the same on February 19 at the same venue.

    "Incontinuation of earlier notice dated 18.12.2019 and on the basis of written examination held on 21.09.2019, 22.09.2019 and 23.09.2019 for the post of Clerk for various Boards/Corporations/Departments, Haryana Against Advt. No. 05/2019, Cat No. 01 the candidates bearing following Roll Nos. have also been called for Scrutiny of Documents provisionally to ascertain eligible candidates and further subject to the fulfillment of their eligibility conditions as per advertisement and service rules," an official note read. The results are available on www.hssc.gov.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    haryana results

    Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 8:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X