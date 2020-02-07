HSSC Clerk Result 2019: DV date announced

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 07: The HSSC Clerk Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Those candidates who have qualified will now have to appear for the scrutiny of documents. The document verification will be held on February 17 and 18 2020 at 9 am. The venue for the same is the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula.

Candidates are advised to carry with them all original documents, set of self attested copies of the documents, one ID proof and copy of the downloaded application form. Those candidates who were absent for the DV from January 7 to 21 2020 can also appear for the same on February 19 at the same venue.

"Incontinuation of earlier notice dated 18.12.2019 and on the basis of written examination held on 21.09.2019, 22.09.2019 and 23.09.2019 for the post of Clerk for various Boards/Corporations/Departments, Haryana Against Advt. No. 05/2019, Cat No. 01 the candidates bearing following Roll Nos. have also been called for Scrutiny of Documents provisionally to ascertain eligible candidates and further subject to the fulfillment of their eligibility conditions as per advertisement and service rules," an official note read. The results are available on www.hssc.gov.in.