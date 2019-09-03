  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HSSC Clerk Exam 2019 date sheet, check vacancy details, admit card download date

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 03: The HSSC Clerk Exam 2019 date sheet has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam will be held from September 21 2019 to 23 2019. The exam will be held in two sessions-10.30 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 4.30 pm. The admit card would be available from September 14, 2019 onwards. The admit card can be downloaded on hssc.gov.in.

    HSSC Clerk Exam 2019 date sheet, check vacancy details, admit card download date

    Eligibility:

    • Instructor-Bachelor degree in Engineering/ Technology or Diploma in Engineering or ITI.
    • Librarian- Bachelor degree in Library Science from a recognised university.
    • Lab Attendant- One year and six month certification course and diploma in relevant trade.
    • Storekeeper- Bachelor degree in Business Administration or Commerce or Bachelor degree in Arts with Math/ Economics, cleared with minimum 55 percent marks.

    Vacancy details:

    3,026 vacant posts, Librarian- 45, Lab Attendant- 4, Storekeeper- 112.

    How to download HSSC Clerk exam admit card 2019:

    • Go to hssc.gov.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    haryana admit card

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 17:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue