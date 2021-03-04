HPSSC MLT Grade 2 Result declared: Direct link to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 04: The HPSSC MLT Grade 2 Result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission had conducted the written examination for Medical Laboratory Technician Grade 2 posts.

The commission had conducted this recruitment drive to fill up 162 MLT Grade 2 vacant posts. The written exam was held on November 29 2020. The selected candidates will have to appear for 15 marks of evaluation to be held from March 12 to 15 2021 at 9.30 am.

The evaluation will be held at the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur. Candidates will need to carry with them all original essential Qualification related documents, 15 marks of evaluation-related documents, and set of self-attested copies, one ID proof and a copy of the downloaded Application Form. These would be evaluated at the evaluation centre. The HPSSC MLT Grade 2 Result is available on hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

Direct link to Download HPSSC MLT Grade 2 Result: http://hpsssb.hp.gov.in/AllNotificationUpd.aspx?id=3