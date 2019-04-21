HPBOSE Class 12 Exam result 2019 to be declared this week

New Delhi, Apr 20: The HPBOSE Class 12 Exam result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available soon the official website.

Earlier the board had said that there was no confirmation on the date. The board is expected to announce the date when the results would be declared. The results are expected to be declared only next week.

The HPBOSE Class 12 exams 2019 was conducted between March 6 and march 29 2019. Once the results are declared, the students are advised to collect the original marks sheets and passing certificate from their respective schools.

In 2018, the results were declared on April 24 and nearly 1 lakh students had taken part in the examination. The pass percentage last year was 69.67. The results once declared will be available on examresults.net.

How to check HPBOSE Class 12 exam result 2019:

Go to examresults.net

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout