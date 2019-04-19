HPBOSE Class 12 Exam result 2019 date update

New Delhi, Apr 19: The HPBOSE Class 12 Exam result 2019 is set to be declared soon. The results once declared will be available soon the official website.

Earlier the board had said that there was no confirmation on the date. However now, there is confirmation that the results would be declared on April 20. The time of the results is however yet to be confirmed.

The HPBOSE Class 12 exams 2019 was conducted between March 6 and march 29 2019. Once the results are declared, the students are advised to collect the original marks sheets and passing certificate from their respective schools.

In 2018, the results were declared on April 24 and nearly 1 lakh students had taken part in the examination. The pass percentage last year was 69.67. The results once declared will be available on examresults.net.

How to check HPBOSE Class 12 exam result 2019:

Go to examresults.net

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout