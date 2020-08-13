HPBOSE 10th result 2020 declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 13: The HPBOSE 10th re-evaluation result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The board increased its pass percentage and as many as 68.11 per cent of the students who took the exams have passed.

1,04,323 students appeared for the examination of which 70,571 students passed and 5,617 students will have to appear for the compartment exam. 27,197 students failed the exams. The results are available on hpbose.org.

How to check HPBOSE 10th re-evaluation result 2020:

Go to hpbose.org

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout