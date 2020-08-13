YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Bengaluru violence
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HPBOSE 10th result 2020 declared

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 13: The HPBOSE 10th re-evaluation result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The board increased its pass percentage and as many as 68.11 per cent of the students who took the exams have passed.

    HPBOSE 10th result 2020 declared

    1,04,323 students appeared for the examination of which 70,571 students passed and 5,617 students will have to appear for the compartment exam. 27,197 students failed the exams. The results are available on hpbose.org.

    How to check HPBOSE 10th re-evaluation result 2020:

    • Go to hpbose.org
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 11:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue