    HP TET Result 2019: Website responding now, check direct link to check

    New Delhi, Aug 02: The HP TET Result 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    Result for TET June 2019 for the streams JBT, Shastri, LT, TGT (Non-Med), TGT (Med), TGT(Arts), Punjabi, and Urdu have been declared online now said a notification released by HPBOSE.

    As the results were declared, the website stopped responding. However the website is fine now and candidates can check their results. The result is available on hpbose.org.

    Direct link to check result:

    http://hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/Result.aspx?E=1

    How to check HT TET Result 2019:

    • Go to hpbose.org
    • Click on the relevant stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 7:37 [IST]
