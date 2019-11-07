Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
HP TET admit card 2019 released: Check validity of certificate
New Delhi
New Delhi, Nov 07: The HP TET admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The November exam is being conducted on November 10, 12, 17 and 24. Candidates would have to appear for 150 multiple choice questions in 150 minutes. Candidates would have to secure 60 per cent marks. A TET certificate for those candidates who have qualified is valid for 7 years. The admit card is available on hpbose.org.
How to download HP TET admit card 2019:
- Go to hpbose.org
- Click on download admit card link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View admit card
- Download
- Take a printout