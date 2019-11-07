HP TET admit card 2019 released: Check validity of certificate

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 07: The HP TET admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The November exam is being conducted on November 10, 12, 17 and 24. Candidates would have to appear for 150 multiple choice questions in 150 minutes. Candidates would have to secure 60 per cent marks. A TET certificate for those candidates who have qualified is valid for 7 years. The admit card is available on hpbose.org.

How to download HP TET admit card 2019:

Go to hpbose.org

Click on download admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout