    How, when, where and what time to check UPSEE 2019 result

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 03: The UPSEE 2019 result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results would be declared by 5 pm today. Following this counselling will be held in the months of June and July and the dates for the same would be notified soon. The spot counselling would be held till the end of July.

    The course is held for admission to BTech, BArch, BDes, BPharm, MBA, MCA, MBA (Integrated), MCA (Integrated) Mtech (Dual Degree), BHMCT, BFAD. The results once declared will be available on upsee.nic.in.

    How to check UPSEE 2019 result:

    • Go to upsee.nic.in
    • Click on the download marks link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View score
    • Download score
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 10:55 [IST]
