How, when, where and what time to check UPSEE 2019 result

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 03: The UPSEE 2019 result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results would be declared by 5 pm today. Following this counselling will be held in the months of June and July and the dates for the same would be notified soon. The spot counselling would be held till the end of July.

The course is held for admission to BTech, BArch, BDes, BPharm, MBA, MCA, MBA (Integrated), MCA (Integrated) Mtech (Dual Degree), BHMCT, BFAD. The results once declared will be available on upsee.nic.in.

How to check UPSEE 2019 result:

Go to upsee.nic.in

Click on the download marks link

Enter required details

Submit

View score

Download score

Take a printout