    How to watch the Independence Day Parade 2019? Know where you can book tickets

    New Delhi, Aug 14: The biggest national festival of India is on August 15th. Independence Day is the most important day and a national holiday across India. Many would like to celebrate and take part in the flag hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort, New Delhi.

    Why the tricolour/tiranga was chosen as India's National Flag

    One can book tickets for the Independence Day Parade at the following places:

    • India Tourism Development Corporation (IDTC) Travel Counters atAshok & Janpath Hotels.(working days only)
    • Parliament House Reception Office (11:00 Am To 4:00 Pm) {Sat /Sun /Holiday Closed}
    • Government Of India Tourist Office 88 Janpath (Sunday Closed).
    • Delhi Tourism Development Corporation (DTDC) Counters At Coffee Home, Baba Kharag Singh Marg and Food & Craft Bazar, Dilli Haat, opposite INA Market and Shri Gandhi Aashram, Chandni Chowk.
    • Departmental Sale Counter at North Block roundabout
    • Pragati Maidan (Gate No 1 ,Bhairon Road)
    • Jantar Mantar (Main Gate)
    • Shastri Bhawan (Near Gate No 1)
    • India Gate (Near Jamnagar House)
    • Red Fort (Near Police Picket) {10:00 Am To 5:00 Pm Daily}

    So, here is your chance to part of the Independence Day Parade and salute this great nation.

