How to watch the Independence Day Parade 2019? Know where you can book tickets

New Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 14: The biggest national festival of India is on August 15th. Independence Day is the most important day and a national holiday across India. Many would like to celebrate and take part in the flag hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort, New Delhi.

One can book tickets for the Independence Day Parade at the following places:

India Tourism Development Corporation (IDTC) Travel Counters atAshok & Janpath Hotels.(working days only)

Parliament House Reception Office (11:00 Am To 4:00 Pm) {Sat /Sun /Holiday Closed}

Government Of India Tourist Office 88 Janpath (Sunday Closed).

Delhi Tourism Development Corporation (DTDC) Counters At Coffee Home, Baba Kharag Singh Marg and Food & Craft Bazar, Dilli Haat, opposite INA Market and Shri Gandhi Aashram, Chandni Chowk.

Departmental Sale Counter at North Block roundabout

Pragati Maidan (Gate No 1 ,Bhairon Road)

Jantar Mantar (Main Gate)

Shastri Bhawan (Near Gate No 1)

India Gate (Near Jamnagar House)

Red Fort (Near Police Picket) {10:00 Am To 5:00 Pm Daily}

So, here is your chance to part of the Independence Day Parade and salute this great nation.