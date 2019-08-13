  • search
    New Delhi,Aug 13: In the Reliance industries AGM 2019, Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance Jio GigaFiber service will be launched on September 5th, 2019.

    The Reliance Jio GigaFiber service will be provided for mobile devices, TV, mobiles and other devices with broadband wall-to-wall services. After registration, currently users can get a 3-month free internet under the Jio Fiber Preview offer, which is in beta testing.

    Reliance Jio GigaFiber claims to provide a service of 1GBPS.

    Reliance AGM 2019: Jio Fiber to be launched on Sep 5 starting Rs 700 per month

    How to register online for Reliance Jio GigaFiber
    Representational Image

    The following is the online registration process for availing Reliance Jio GigaFiber

    • Type https://www.jio.com
    • You will see"Jio GigaFiber Invite Now" now option on the landing page.
    • Click on it. It will automatically fetch your device location.
    • Or you can also select a new address by selection "Change address"
    • Then enter your Name, mobile number and submit
    • It prompts you to verify by the OTP, once you verify you will be registered for the service

    Here is your opportunity to check the service in its trial period and then make an informed choice about going in for relevant Reliance Jio GigaFiber plan once the service is officialy launched.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 11:04 [IST]
